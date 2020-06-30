Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,014 new cases, 22 deaths in Tuesday’s update

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,014 new cases and 22 new deaths on Tuesday, June 30, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 58,095 and the total number of deaths to 3,113.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 102 new cases and 1 new death reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 2,392 cases and 74 deaths, an increase of 61 cases and 1 death since Monday’s update.

According to the LDH website, there are currently 781 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is an increase of 44 hospitalizations since Monday’s update. Of those who are hospitalized, 83 are on ventilators. This is an increase of 4 since Monday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 2,392 cases, 74 deaths (61 new cases, 1 new death)

Franklin Parish – 467 cases, 14 deaths (Note: On Tuesday, Franklin Parish reported 1 less case than previously reported on Monday.)

East Carroll Parish – 440 cases, 1 death (8 new cases)

Union Parish – 422 cases, 24 deaths (5 new cases)

Madison Parish – 356 cases, 2 deaths (4 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 323 cases, 18 deaths (9 new cases)

Winn Parish – 242 cases, 5 deaths (no change)

Morehouse Parish – 235 cases, 8 deaths (Note: On Tuesday, Morehouse Parish reported 2 fewer cases than previously reported on Monday.)

Jackson Parish – 211 cases, 16 deaths (Note: On Tuesday, Jackson Parish reported 1 less case than previously reported on Monday.)

Catahoula Parish – 190 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

Richland Parish – 188 cases, 4 deaths (5 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 124 cases, 5 deaths (6 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 111 cases, 6 deaths (1 new case)

Caldwell Parish – 104 cases, 1 death (no change)

La Salle Parish – 97 cases, 0 deaths (1 new case)

Tensas Parish – 26 cases, 0 deaths (2 new cases)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: