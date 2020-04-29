Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reporting 374 new cases, 44 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (April 29, 2020) — Louisiana is reporting new cases of COVID-19 and 44 new deaths according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) website.

This brings the total number of cases across the state to 27,660 with a total of 1,802 deaths.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 63 new cases and 2 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 671 cases and 16 deaths, an increase of 20 cases since Tuesday’s update. On Wednesday, Lincoln Parish reported 2 new deaths.

The LDH is also reporting 43 probable deaths. LDH classifies a probable death as “deaths identified by coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probable/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a lab positive result. This number could change if pending test results turn out positive or negative. Probable death counts will be updated weekly.”

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 671 cases, 16 deaths (20 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 123 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)

Union Parish – 114 cases, 6 deaths (6 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 83 cases, 7 deaths (3 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Richland Parish – 56 cases (3 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 51 cases, 4 deaths (3 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 36 cases, 4 deaths (4 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 34 cases, 1 death (4 new cases)

Winn Parish – 32 cases, 2 deaths (6 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 35 cases, 2 death (10 new cases)

LaSalle Parish – 22 cases (1 new case)

Caldwell Parish – 18 cases (1 new case)

East Carroll Parish – 8 cases (no change)

Madison Parish – 7 cases (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 4 cases (no change)

Tensas Parish – 1 case (no change)

