Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reporting 348 new cases, 67 new deaths in Friday’s update

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 15, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is now reporting 348 new cases and 67 new deaths across the state. This brings the total number of cases across the state to 33,837 with a total of 2,382 deaths.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 64 new cases and 1 new death reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 891 cases and 21 deaths.

On Friday, Franklin Parish reported 1 new death.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 891 cases, 31 deaths (22 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 266 cases, 8 deaths (0 new cases, 1 new death)

Union Parish – 238 cases, 11 deaths (7 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 122 cases, 13 deaths (6 new cases)

Richland Parish – 106 cases, 1 death (2 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 103 cases, 3 death (no change)

Morehouse Parish – 92 cases, 5 deaths (3 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 69 cases, 8 deaths (1 case was rescinded)

Winn Parish – 76 cases, 2 deaths (10 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 55 cases, 4 deaths (1 new case)

Caldwell Parish – 48 cases (no change)

LaSalle Parish – 36 cases (1 new case)

East Carroll Parish – 26 cases (1 new case)

Madison Parish – 24 cases (6 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 6 cases (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 11 cases (5 new cases)

