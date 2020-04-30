Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reporting 341 new cases, 60 new deaths as total cases surpass 28K

BATON ROUGE, La. (April 30, 2020) — Louisiana is reporting 341 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 new deaths according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) website.

This brings the total number of cases across the state to 28,001 with a total of 1,862 deaths.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 50 new cases and 2 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 706 cases and 16 deaths, an increase of 35 cases since Wednesday’s update. On Thursday, Lincoln Parish and Jackson Parish each reported 1 new death.

The LDH is also reporting 43 probable deaths. LDH classifies a probable death as “deaths identified by coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probable/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a lab positive result. This number could change if pending test results turn out positive or negative. Probable death counts will be updated weekly.”

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 706 cases, 16 deaths (35 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 125 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)

Union Parish – 117 cases, 6 deaths (3 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 85 cases, 8 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

Richland Parish – 58 cases (2 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 52 cases, 4 deaths (1 new case)

Concordia Parish – 38 cases, 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 36 cases, 2 death (1 new case)

Jackson Parish – 34 cases, 2 deaths (1 new death)

Winn Parish – 32 cases, 2 deaths (no change)

LaSalle Parish – 23 cases (1 new case)

Caldwell Parish – 18 cases (no change)

East Carroll Parish – 9 cases (1 new case)

Madison Parish – 7 cases (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 4 cases (no change)

Tensas Parish – 1 case (no change)

