Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reporting 295 new cases, 27 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (April 27, 2020) — Louisiana is reporting 295 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths according to the Louisiana Department of Health website.

This brings the total number of cases across the state to 27,068 with a total of 1,697 deaths.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 50 new cases reported. Ouachita Parish is reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 645 cases and 16 deaths, an increase of 23 cases since Sunday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 645 cases, 16 deaths (23 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 79 cases, 4 deaths (7 new cases)

Union Parish – 103 cases, 6 deaths (1 new case)

Franklin Parish – 119 cases, 2 deaths (3 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 31 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

Morehouse Parish – 48 cases, 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 17 cases (no change)

Richland Parish – 52 cases (4 new cases)

Winn Parish – 22 cases, 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 25 cases, 2 death (no change)

Jackson Parish – 30 cases (5 new cases)

Madison Parish – 7 cases (no change)

LaSalle Parish – 21 cases (2 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 6 cases (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 4 cases (no change)

Tensas Parish – 1 case (no change)

