Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reporting 280 new cases, 31 new deaths in Friday’s update, multiple cases rescinded

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 16, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is now reporting 280 new cases and 31 new deaths across the state. This brings the total number of cases across the state to 34,117 with a total of 2,413 deaths.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 59 new cases and 3 new death reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 931 cases and 31 deaths.

On Saturday, Union Parish reported 3 new deaths.

13 total cases were rescinded in several parishes.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: