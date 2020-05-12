Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reporting 235 new cases, 39 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 12, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 235 new cases and 39 new deaths across the state.

This brings the total number of cases across the state to 32,050 with a total of 2,281 deaths.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 23 new cases and 7 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 856 cases and 27 deaths, an increase of 14 cases and 2 deaths since Monday’s update.

On Tuesday, 2 new deaths were reported in Franklin Parish bringing their total to 6 deaths. The following parishes also reported one new death each: Union, Lincoln, and Jackson.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 856 cases, 27 deaths (14 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 208 cases, 6 deaths (2 new deaths)

Union Parish – 171 cases, 11 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

Lincoln Parish – 107 cases, 12 deaths (1 new death)

Richland Parish – 103 cases, 1 death (no change)

Catahoula Parish – 86 cases, 3 death (1 new case)

Jackson Parish – 67 cases, 6 deaths (1 new death)

Morehouse Parish – 67 cases, 5 deaths (2 new cases)

Winn Parish – 54 cases, 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 48 cases (no change)

Concordia Parish – 43 cases, 4 deaths (no change)

LaSalle Parish – 33 cases (no change)

East Carroll Parish – 24 cases (1 new case)

Madison Parish – 14 cases (1 new case)

Tensas Parish – 6 cases (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 5 cases (no change)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: