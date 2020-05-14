Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reporting 218 truly new cases, 36 new deaths in Thursday’s update

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 14, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is now reporting 827 new cases and 36 new deaths across the state, but only 218 of the reported cases are truly new. This brings the total number of cases across the state to 33,489 with a total of 2,315 deaths.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced that only 218 of the 827 new cases reported on Thursday are truly new, according to a tweet from Gov. Edwards’ Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, Christina Stephens. 609 of the newly reported cases are actually past cases that are just now being reported to the LDH. This was caused by new labs reporting to the LDH for the first time.

.@LouisianaGov explains that today Louisiana will report 827 new positive cases today. But do not despair, only 218 cases are new.



The majority are from new labs reporting to @LADeptHealth for the first time. So some of that data goes back to March. #lagov #lalege — Christina “MASK UP” Stephens (@CEStephens) May 14, 2020

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 38 new cases and 1 new death reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 869 cases and 31 deaths, an increase of 8 cases since Wednesday’s update.

On Thursday, Franklin Parish reported 1 new death.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 869 cases, 31 deaths (8 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 266 cases, 7 deaths (10 new cases, 1 new death)

Union Parish – 231 cases, 11 deaths (4 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 116 cases, 13 deaths (1 new case)

Richland Parish – 104 cases, 1 death (no change)

Catahoula Parish – 103 cases, 3 death (no change)

Morehouse Parish – 89 cases, 5 deaths (2 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 70 cases, 8 deaths (3 new cases)

Winn Parish – 66 cases, 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 54 cases, 4 deaths (3 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 48 cases (no change)

LaSalle Parish – 35 cases (no change)

East Carroll Parish – 25 cases (no change)

Madison Parish – 18 cases (4 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 6 cases (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 6 cases (1 new case)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: