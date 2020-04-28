Coronavirus Information

Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reporting 218 new cases, 61 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (April 28, 2020) — Louisiana is reporting 218 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 new deaths according to the Louisiana Department of Health website.

This brings the total number of cases across the state to 27,286 with a total of 1,758 deaths.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 22 new cases and 4 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 651 cases and 16 deaths, an increase of 6 cases since Monday’s update.

On Tuesday, the following parishes reported one new death each: Franklin, Lincoln, Concordia, and Jackson.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

  • Ouachita Parish – 651 cases, 16 deaths (6 new cases)
  • Franklin Parish – 121 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)
  • Union Parish – 108 cases, 6 deaths (5 new cases)
  • Lincoln Parish – 80 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)
  • Richland Parish – 53 cases (1 new case)
  • Morehouse Parish – 48 cases, 4 deaths (no change)
  • Concordia Parish – 32 cases, 4 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)
  • Jackson Parish – 30 cases, 1 death (1 new death)
  • Winn Parish – 26 cases, 2 deaths (4 new cases)
  • Catahoula Parish – 25 cases, 2 death (no change)
  • LaSalle Parish – 21 cases (no change)
  • Caldwell Parish – 17 cases (no change)
  • East Carroll Parish – 8 cases (2 new cases)
  • Madison Parish – 7 cases (no change)
  • West Carroll Parish – 4 cases (no change)
  • Tensas Parish – 1 case (no change)

