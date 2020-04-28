Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reporting 218 new cases, 61 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (April 28, 2020) — Louisiana is reporting 218 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 new deaths according to the Louisiana Department of Health website.

This brings the total number of cases across the state to 27,286 with a total of 1,758 deaths.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 22 new cases and 4 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 651 cases and 16 deaths, an increase of 6 cases since Monday’s update.

On Tuesday, the following parishes reported one new death each: Franklin, Lincoln, Concordia, and Jackson.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 651 cases, 16 deaths (6 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 121 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

Union Parish – 108 cases, 6 deaths (5 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 80 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)

Richland Parish – 53 cases (1 new case)

Morehouse Parish – 48 cases, 4 deaths (no change)

Concordia Parish – 32 cases, 4 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)

Jackson Parish – 30 cases, 1 death (1 new death)

Winn Parish – 26 cases, 2 deaths (4 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 25 cases, 2 death (no change)

LaSalle Parish – 21 cases (no change)

Caldwell Parish – 17 cases (no change)

East Carroll Parish – 8 cases (2 new cases)

Madison Parish – 7 cases (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 4 cases (no change)

Tensas Parish – 1 case (no change)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: