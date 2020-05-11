Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reporting 215 new cases, 29 new deaths, and 2,292 new recoveries

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 11, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 215 new cases and 29 new deaths across the state.

This brings the total number of cases across the state to 31,815 with a total of 2,242 deaths. The LDH also reported 22,608 presumed recoveries in Monday’s update, an increase of 2,292 recoveries since last Monday’s (May 4, 2020) update.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 24 new cases and 3 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 842 cases and 25 deaths, but Monday’s update showed no change from the totals reported on Sunday

On Monday, 1 new death was reported in the following parishes: Union, Jackson, and Catahoula.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 842 cases, 25 deaths (no change)

Franklin Parish – 208 cases, 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Union Parish – 169 cases, 10 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)

Lincoln Parish – 107 cases, 11 deaths (1 new case)

Richland Parish – 103 cases, 1 death (3 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 85 cases, 3 death (1 new death)

Jackson Parish – 67 cases, 5 deaths (3 new cases, 1 new death)

Morehouse Parish – 65 cases, 5 deaths (3 new cases)

Winn Parish – 52 cases, 2 deaths (no change)

Caldwell Parish – 48 cases (no change)

Concordia Parish – 43 cases, 4 deaths (no change)

LaSalle Parish – 33 cases (no change)

East Carroll Parish – 23 cases (6 new cases)

Madison Parish – 13 cases (1 new case)

Tensas Parish – 6 cases (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 5 cases (1 new case)

