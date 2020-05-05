Coronavirus in Louisiana: State now reporting 29,996 total cases as death total crosses 2,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 5, 2020) — Louisiana is reporting 323 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) website.

This brings the total number of cases across the state to 29,996 with a total of 2,042 deaths. The LDH also reported 20,316 presumed recoveries in Monday’s update.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 20 new cases and 3 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 793 cases and 22 deaths, an increase of 8 cases since Monday’s update.

On Tuesday, 1 new death was reported in the following parishes: Lincoln, Richland, and Catahoula. The Louisiana Department of Health also showed that Concordia Parish is reporting 1 less death than it did on Monday.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 793 cases, 22 deaths (8 new cases)

Union Parish – 144 cases, 7 deaths (1 new case)

Franklin Parish – 140 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

Lincoln Parish – 96 cases, 10 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

Richland Parish – 84 cases, 1 death (2 new cases, 1 new death)

Morehouse Parish – 55 cases, 4 deaths (no change)

Jackson Parish – 48 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

Catahoula Parish – 46 cases, 3 death (1 new death)

Winn Parish – 46 cases, 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 41 cases, 4 deaths (1 new case, NOTE: The LDH is reporting 1 less death in Concordia Parish in comparison to Monday’s update)

Caldwell Parish – 40 cases (1 new case)

LaSalle Parish – 27 cases (no change)

East Carroll Parish – 9 cases (1 new case)

Madison Parish – 8 cases (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 4 cases (no change)

Tensas Parish – 2 cases (no change)

