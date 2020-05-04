Coronavirus in Louisiana: State now reporting 29,673 total cases, 1,991 total deaths, 20,316 total presumed recovered

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 4, 2020) — Louisiana is reporting 333 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) website.

This brings the total number of cases across the state to 29,673 with a total of 1,991 deaths. The LDH also reported 20,316 presumed recoveries in Monday’s update.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 61 new cases and 1 new death reported. Ouachita Parish is reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 785 cases and 22 deaths, an increase of 15 cases since Sunday’s update. On Monday, Concordia Parish reported 1 new death while the Louisiana Department of Health showed that East Carroll Parish is reporting 1 less case than it did on Sunday.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 785 cases, 22 deaths (15 new cases)

Union Parish – 143 cases, 7 deaths (8 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 139 cases, 3 deaths (8 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 94 cases, 9 deaths (4 new cases)

Richland Parish – 82 cases (8 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 55 cases, 4 deaths (no change)

Jackson Parish – 47 cases, 3 deaths (5 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 46 cases, 2 death (1 new case)

Winn Parish – 44 cases, 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 40 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)

Caldwell Parish – 39 cases (8 new cases)

LaSalle Parish – 27 cases (1 new case)

East Carroll Parish – 8 cases (NOTE: The LDH is reporting 1 less case in East Carroll Parish in comparison to Sunday’s update)

Madison Parish – 8 cases (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 4 cases (no change)

Tensas Parish – 2 cases (no change)

