Coronavirus in Louisiana: State now reporting 125,943 total cases, 3,978 total deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health announced more numbers for COVID-19 data in Louisiana today.

Wednesday’s update brought the total number of cases to 125,943 and the total number of deaths to 3,978 for the state.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 4,644 cases, 107 deaths

Franklin Parish – 860 cases, 17 deaths

Lincoln Parish – 744 cases, 24 deaths

Union Parish – 652 cases, 33 deaths

Madison Parish – 596 cases, 6 deaths

Richland Parish – 560 cases, 6 deaths

East Carroll Parish – 501 cases, 1 death

Morehouse Parish – 467 cases, 11 deaths

Winn Parish – 401 cases, 7 deaths

Jackson Parish – 366 cases, 18 deaths

Concordia Parish – 298 cases, 8 deaths

Catahoula Parish – 273 cases, 5 deaths

West Carroll Parish – 275 cases, 5 deaths

La Salle Parish – 259 cases, 2 death

Caldwell Parish – 203 cases, 2 death

Tensas Parish – 68 cases, 0 deaths

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.