Coronavirus in Louisiana: State crosses over 100K total cases as LDH reports 2,296 new cases and 16 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,296 new cases and 16 new deaths on Thursday. Thursday’s update brought the total number of cases to 101,650 and the total number of deaths to 3,574 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 175 new cases and 1 new death reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 3,845 cases and 97 deaths, an increase of 67 cases since Wednesday’s update. On Thursday, the LDH rescinded one death from Ouachita Parish’s death count and added one new death to Union Parish’s count.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 3,845 cases, 97 deaths (67 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 669 cases, 16 deaths (20 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 571 cases, 20 deaths (3 new cases)

Union Parish – 525 cases, 31 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new death)

Madison Parish – 508 cases, 6 deaths (9 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 482 cases, 1 death (2 new cases)

Richland Parish – 438 cases, 5 deaths (29 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 366 cases, 11 deaths (8 new cases)

Winn Parish – 347 cases, 5 deaths (8 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 330 cases, 18 deaths (5 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 237 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 216 cases, 7 deaths (8 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 213 cases, 5 deaths (2 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 179 cases, 1 death (5 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 166 cases, 1 death (no change)

Tensas Parish – 46 cases, 0 deaths (1 new case)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: