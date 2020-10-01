Coronavirus in Louisiana: State begins October with 166,584 total cases, 5,329 total deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 608 new cases and 8 new deaths on Thursday, October 1. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 166,584 and the total number of deaths to 5,329 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 72 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while four cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,320 cases and 146 deaths. On Tuesday, Ouachita Parish reported two new deaths. Caldwell and Tensas parishes each had one case rescinded from their total case count while Concordia Parish had two cases rescinded.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: