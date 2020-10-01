BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 608 new cases and 8 new deaths on Thursday, October 1. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 166,584 and the total number of deaths to 5,329 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 72 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while four cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,320 cases and 146 deaths. On Tuesday, Ouachita Parish reported two new deaths. Caldwell and Tensas parishes each had one case rescinded from their total case count while Concordia Parish had two cases rescinded.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 6,320 cases, 146 deaths (26 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,373 cases, 48 deaths (20 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,219 cases, 39 deaths (4 new cases)
- Union Parish – 975 cases, 44 deaths (6 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 883 cases, 8 deaths (2 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 790 cases, 22 deaths (no change)
- Richland Parish – 784 cases, 12 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 668 cases, 22 deaths (6 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 635 cases, 18 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 550 cases, 4 deaths (no change)
- Concordia Parish – 511 cases, 14 deaths (2 rescinded cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 438 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 427 cases, 7 deaths (2 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 351 cases, 10 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 301 cases, 3 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Tensas Parish – 161 cases, 2 deaths (1 rescinded case)
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: State begins October with 166,584 total cases, 5,329 total deaths
- Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates 96th birthday
- STARTS TODAY: Ouachita Parish Public Library hosts Downtown Storytime Stroll
- AR: 5500+ filed for unemployment — week ending 9/26
- Election 2020: Key dates, deadlines, absentee voting info for Louisiana voters