Coronavirus in Louisiana: Ouachita Parish crosses 2,000 cases, state reports 1,356 new cases on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,356 new cases and 17 new deaths on Tuesday, June 23, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 51,595 and the total number of deaths to 3,021.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 143 new cases and 4 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 2,022 cases and 69 deaths, an increase of 42 cases and 2 deaths since Monday’s update.

According to the LDH website, there are currently 646 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, 83 of which are on ventilators.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 2,022 cases, 69 deaths (42 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 443 cases, 14 deaths (22 new cases)

Union Parish – 391 cases, 21 deaths (13 new cases, 1 new death)

East Carroll Parish – 357 cases (18 new cases)

Madison Parish – 320 cases, 2 deaths (no change)

Lincoln Parish – 281 cases, 18 deaths (7 new cases)

Winn Parish – 230 cases, 5 deaths (4 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 213 cases, 7 deaths (25 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 194 cases, 16 deaths (3 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 154 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

Richland Parish – 152 cases, 4 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

West Carroll Parish – 107 cases, 3 death (Note: West Carroll Parish reported 1 less case than previously reported on Monday)

Concordia Parish – 105 cases, 5 deaths (3 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 99 cases, 1 death (2 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 87 cases (1 new case)

Tensas Parish – 24 cases (no change)

