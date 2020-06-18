Coronavirus in Louisiana: No update for Thursday, June 18

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health will not be updating its Coronavirus information page on Thursday, June 18.

According to the website, the LDH is reviewing all data and will not update the dashboard.

The next update will come on Friday, June 19, at noon.

On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold the first COVID-19 update briefing of the week. The briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 PM.

