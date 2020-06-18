Breaking News
NO TICKETS LEFT: Tickets for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are sold out! Be sure to tune in to FOX 14 beginning at 4:30 PM on June 18 for the live drawing!

Coronavirus in Louisiana: No update for Thursday, June 18

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health will not be updating its Coronavirus information page on Thursday, June 18.

According to the website, the LDH is reviewing all data and will not update the dashboard.

The next update will come on Friday, June 19, at noon.

On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold the first COVID-19 update briefing of the week. The briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 PM.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories