Coronavirus in Louisiana: NELA reporting 176 new cases, 8 new deaths in Wednesday’s update

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 13, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 612 new cases and 34 new deaths across the state.

This brings the total number of cases across the state to 32,662 with a total of 2,315 deaths.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 176 new cases and 8 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 861 cases and 31 deaths, an increase of 5 cases and 4 deaths since Tuesday’s update.

On Wednesday, Union Parish reported 56 new cases while Franklin Parish reported 48 new cases and 1 new death. 2 new deaths were reported in Jackson Parish bringing their total to 8 deaths. Lincoln parish also reported 1 new death.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 861 cases, 31 deaths (5 new cases, 4 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 256 cases, 7 deaths (48 new cases, 1 new death)

Union Parish – 227 cases, 11 deaths (56 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 115 cases, 13 deaths (8 new cases, 1 new death)

Richland Parish – 104 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

Catahoula Parish – 103 cases, 3 death (17 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 87 cases, 5 deaths (20 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 67 cases, 8 deaths (2 new deaths)

Winn Parish – 64 cases, 2 deaths (10 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 51 cases, 4 deaths (8 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 48 cases (no change)

LaSalle Parish – 35 cases (2 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 25 cases (1 new case)

Madison Parish – 14 cases (no change)

Tensas Parish – 6 cases (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 5 cases (no change)

