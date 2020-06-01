Coronavirus in Louisiana: Lousiana reporting over 40K total cases, 2,690 deaths, over 31K presumed recoveries in first update of June

BATON ROUGE, La. (June 1, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 425 new cases and 4 new deaths on Monday, June 1. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 40,341 and the total number of deaths to 2,690. Also on Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 31,728 presumed recoveries from the coronavirus, up 3,028 from last week’s update.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 108 new cases and no new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,264 cases and 41 deaths, an increase of 16 cases since Sunday’s update.

The LDH reported 17 fewer hospitalizations, bringing the total to 661. The number of those hospitalized who are also using ventilators went up by 2, bringing the total to 86.

On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to address the latest data from the LDH update. He is also expected to discuss the possibility of Louisiana moving into the second phase of reopening when his phase one reopening order expires this Friday. You can watch the full briefing by clicking here.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 1,264 cases, 41 deaths (16 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 376 cases, 10 deaths (44 new cases)

Union Parish – 324 cases, 17 deaths (7 new cases)

Winn Parish – 173 cases, 2 deaths (9 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 160 cases, 14 deaths (3 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 159 cases (11 new cases)

Richland Parish – 138 cases, 3 deaths (3 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 122 cases, 5 deaths (no change)

Catahoula Parish – 115 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 106 cases, 13 deaths (no change)

Madison Parish – 101 cases (4 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 88 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)

West Carroll Parish – 64 cases (2 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 58 cases (4 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 52 cases (1 new case)

Tensas Parish – 12 cases (1 new case)

