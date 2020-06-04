Coronavirus in Louisiana: Lousiana reporting 429 new cases, 13 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (June 4, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 429 new cases and 13 new deaths on Thursday, June 4. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 41,562 and the total number of deaths to 2,772.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 78 new cases and 2 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,346 cases and 49 deaths, an increase of 34 cases and 1 death since Wednesday’s update. Also on Thursday, the first death in Caldwell Parish related to COVID-19 has been reported to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The LDH reported 4 fewer hospitalizations, bringing the total to 613. The number of those hospitalized who are also using ventilators decreased by 4, bringing the total to 82.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 1,346 cases, 49 deaths (34 new cases, 1 new death)

Franklin Parish – 378 cases, 12 deaths (1 new case)

Union Parish – 333 cases, 19 deaths (2 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 179 cases (14 new cases)

Winn Parish – 178 cases, 2 deaths (no change)

Lincoln Parish – 163 cases, 16 deaths (2 new cases)

Richland Parish – 148 cases, 3 deaths (5 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 132 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)

Catahoula Parish – 119 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 117 cases, 15 deaths (no change)

Madison Parish – 116 cases, 2 deaths (10 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 94 cases, 5 deaths (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 68 cases (no change)

Caldwell Parish – 65 cases, 1 death (4 new cases, 1 new death)

La Salle Parish – 56 cases (3 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 16 cases (no change)

