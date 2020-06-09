Coronavirus in Louisiana: Lousiana reporting 562 new cases, 13 new deaths in Tuesday’s update

BATON ROUGE, La. — (June 9, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 562 new cases and 13 new deaths on Tuesday, June 9. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 43,612 and the total number of deaths to 2,844.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 102 new cases and 3 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,543 cases and 56 deaths, an increase of 43 cases and 2 deaths since Monday’s update. Also on Tuesday, Lincoln Parish reported 1 new death.

The LDH also reported 14 fewer hospitalizations, bringing the total to 568. The number of those hospitalized who are also using ventilators fell by 4, bringing the total to 67.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 1,543 cases, 56 deaths (43 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 390 cases, 12 deaths (1 new case)

Union Parish – 366 cases, 20 deaths (17 new cases)

Madison Parish – 219 cases, 2 deaths (5 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 205 cases (6 new cases)

Winn Parish – 190 cases, 2 deaths (3 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 184 cases, 18 deaths (9 new cases, 1 new death)

Richland Parish – 157 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

Morehouse Parish – 135 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)

Jackson Parish – 139 cases, 15 deaths (6 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 121 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

Concordia Parish – 97 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)

West Carroll Parish – 90 cases, 1 death (4 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 74 cases, 1 death (2 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 66 cases (3 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 21 cases (no change)

