Coronavirus in Louisiana: Lousiana reporting 523 new cases, 9 new deaths in Friday’s update

BATON ROUGE, La. — (June 12, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 523 new cases and 9 new deaths on Friday, June 12. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 44,995 and the total number of deaths to 2,883.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 75 new cases and 2 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,679 cases and 59 deaths, an increase of 48 cases and 2 deaths since Thursday’s update.

The LDH also reported 4 fewer hospitalizations, bringing the total to 549. The number of those hospitalized who are also using ventilators dropped by 3, bringing the total to 74.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 1,679 cases, 59 deaths (48 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 395 cases, 13 deaths (no change)

Union Parish – 385 cases, 20 deaths (2 new cases)

Madison Parish – 251 cases, 2 deaths (2 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 216 cases (4 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 202 cases, 18 deaths (6 new cases)

Winn Parish – 197 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)

Richland Parish – 160 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

Jackson Parish – 154 cases, 15 deaths (5 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 138 cases, 6 deaths (no change)

Catahoula Parish – 124 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

West Carroll Parish – 99 cases, 1 death (no change)

Concordia Parish – 97 cases, 5 deaths (no change)

Caldwell Parish – 76 cases, 1 death (no change)

La Salle Parish – 72 cases (4 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 21 cases (no change)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: