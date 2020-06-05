Coronavirus in Louisiana: Lousiana reporting 427 new cases, 29 new deaths as state begins Phase Two of Reopening

BATON ROUGE, La. (June 5, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 427 new cases and 29 new deaths on Friday, June 5. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 41,989 and the total number of deaths to 2,801. This comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an order on Thursday that moves Louisiana into Phase Two of Reopening.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 97 new cases and 4 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,396 cases and 51 deaths, an increase of 50 cases and 2 deaths since Thursday’s update. Also on Friday, both Union Parish and Lincoln Parish reported one new death each.

The LDH reported 9 fewer hospitalizations, bringing the total to 604. The number of those hospitalized who are also using ventilators decreased by 7, bringing the total to 75.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 1,396 cases, 51 deaths (50 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 383 cases, 12 deaths (5 new cases)

Union Parish – 343 cases, 20 deaths (10 new cases, 1 new death)

East Carroll Parish – 184cases (5 new cases)

Winn Parish – 182 cases, 2 deaths (4 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 165 cases, 17 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

Richland Parish – 148 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

Morehouse Parish – 132 cases, 5 deaths (no change)

Madison Parish – 121 cases, 2 deaths (5 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 120 cases, 15 deaths (3 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 120 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

Concordia Parish – 95 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)

Caldwell Parish – 70 cases, 1 death (5 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 68 cases (no change)

La Salle Parish – 58 cases (2 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 20 cases (4 new cases)

