Coronavirus in Louisiana: Lousiana reporting 387 new cases, 35 new deaths on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (June 3, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 387 new cases and 35 new deaths on Wednesday, June 3. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 41,133 and the total number of deaths to 2,759.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 74 new cases and 8 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,312 cases and 48 deaths, an increase of 23 cases and 4 deaths since Tuesday’s update. Also on Wednesday, Franklin and Lincoln parishes each reported 2 new deaths.

The LDH reported 22 fewer hospitalizations, bringing the total to 617. The number of those hospitalized who are also using ventilators remained at 86.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 1,312 cases, 48 deaths (23 new cases, 4 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 377 cases, 12 deaths (2 new deaths)

Union Parish – 331 cases, 19 deaths (7 new cases)

Winn Parish – 178 cases, 2 deaths (4 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 165 cases (1 new case)

Lincoln Parish – 161 cases, 16 deaths (1 new case, 2 new deaths)

Richland Parish – 143 cases, 3 deaths (4 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 131 cases, 5 deaths (9 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 117 cases, 3 deaths (3 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 117 cases, 15 deaths (8 new cases)

Madison Parish – 106 cases, 2 deaths (1 new case)

Concordia Parish – 94 cases, 5 deaths (6 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 68 cases (2 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 61 cases (1 new case)

La Salle Parish – 53 cases (no change)

Tensas Parish – 16 cases (4 new cases)

