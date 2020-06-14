Coronavirus in Louisiana: Lousiana reporting 336 new cases, 18 new deaths in Sunday’s update

BATON ROUGE, La. — (June 14, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 336 new cases and 18 new deaths on Sunday, June 14. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 46,619 and the total number of deaths to 2,901.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 90 new cases and 1 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,782 cases and 59 deaths, an increase of 38 cases Saturday’s update.

A new death was reported in West Carroll Parish bringing the total number of deaths in the parish to 3.

The LDH also reported 14 additional hospitalizations, bringing the total to 556. The number of those hospitalized who are also using ventilators has remained the same, a total of 76.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: