Coronavirus in Louisiana: Lousiana reporting 234 new cases, 6 new deaths, 33,904 presumed recoveries

BATON ROUGE, La. (June 8, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 234 new cases and 6 new deaths on Monday, June 8. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 43,050 and the total number of deaths to 2,831. The LDH also reported 33,904 presumed recoveries from COVID-19 in Monday’s update.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 57 new cases reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,500 cases and 54 deaths, an increase of 30 cases since Sunday’s update.

The LDH also reported 7 more hospitalizations, bringing the total to 582. The number of those hospitalized who are also using ventilators decreased by 3, bringing the total to 71.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 1,500 cases, 54 deaths (30 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 389 cases, 12 deaths (3 new cases)

Union Parish – 349 cases, 20 deaths (1 new case)

Madison Parish – 214 cases, 2 deaths (5 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 199 cases (4 new cases)

Winn Parish – 187 cases, 2 deaths (1 new case)

Lincoln Parish – 175 cases, 17 deaths (2 new cases)

Richland Parish – 156 cases, 3 deaths (3 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 134 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)

Jackson Parish – 133 cases, 15 deaths (2 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 121 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

Concordia Parish – 96 cases, 5 deaths (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 86 cases, 1 death (2 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 72 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

La Salle Parish – 63 cases (2 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 21 cases (no change)

