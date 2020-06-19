Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports lower case count, higher death count as duplicate cases and out-of-state cases removed from counts

BATON ROUGE, La. — (June 19, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health implemented a new process for reporting coronavirus cases in the state on Friday, which removed duplicate cases and out-of-state residents from the current case count. This has brought down the total number of cases reported, but only a little.
On Friday, the LDH identified a total of 1,666 existing duplicate cases as well as cases of out-of-state residents. These have been removed, bringing the state’s total case count to 48,515 with 2,972 deaths. This is 119 fewer cases and 22 more deaths than what was last reported on Wednesday, June 17.
According to LDH, Friday’s total case count reflects an additional increase of 760 cases that would have been reported on June 18, 2020, and the decrease of 1,666 duplicate and out-of-state cases.
The LDH also reported 24 fewer hospitalizations, bringing the total to 561. The number of those hospitalized who are also using ventilators fell by 8, bringing the total to 75.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 1,881 cases, 66 deaths
- Franklin Parish – 412 cases, 14 deaths
- Union Parish – 372 cases, 20 deaths
- Madison Parish – 289 cases, 2 deaths
- Lincoln Parish – 269 cases, 19 deaths
- East Carroll Parish – 260 cases
- Winn Parish – 224 cases, 5 deaths
- Jackson Parish – 186 cases, 15 deaths
- Morehouse Parish – 182 cases, 6 deaths
- Catahoula Parish – 151 cases, 3 deaths
- Richland Parish – 144 cases, 3 deaths
- West Carroll Parish – 103 cases, 3 death
- Concordia Parish – 100 cases, 5 deaths
- Caldwell Parish – 93 cases, 1 death
- La Salle Parish – 86 cases
- Tensas Parish – 24 cases
