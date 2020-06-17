Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 928 new cases, 20 new deaths in Wednesday update

BATON ROUGE, La. — (June 17, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 799 new cases, 129 backlogged cases, and 20 new deaths on Wednesday, June 17. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 48,634 and the total number of deaths to 2,950.

According to the LDH, the backlogged tests were collected between April 1 and April 9, 2020.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 143 new cases and 6 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,889 cases and 66 deaths, an increase of 57 cases and 5 deaths since Tuesday’s update.

The LDH also reported 9 fewer hospitalizations, bringing the total to 579. The number of those hospitalized who are also using ventilators increased by 6, bringing the total to 83.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 1,889 cases, 66 deaths (57 new cases, 5 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 439 cases, 14 deaths (14 new cases)

Union Parish – 435 cases, 20 deaths (13 new cases)

Madison Parish – 287 cases, 2 deaths (no change)

Lincoln Parish – 259 cases, 18 deaths (11 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 244 cases (1 new case)

Winn Parish – 215 cases, 5 deaths (1 new death)

Morehouse Parish – 186 cases, 6 deaths (21 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 173 cases, 15 deaths (4 new cases)

Richland Parish – 167 cases, 3 deaths (3 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 164 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 117 cases, 5 deaths (8 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 115 cases, 3 death (1 new case)

La Salle Parish – 90 cases (5 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 86 cases, 1 death (3 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 22 cases (no change)

LATEST ARTICLES: