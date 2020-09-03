Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 884 new cases, 17 new deaths on Thursday



BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 884 new cases and 17 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 150,651 and the total number of deaths to 4,858 for the state.

As of Thursday, September 3, the LDH is also reporting 896 probable cases. As listed on the LDH website, probable cases include individuals with a positive test detecting SARS-CoV-2 antigens in a clinical specimen. Individuals initially identified as having a positive antigen test, who are later identified as having a positive confirmatory test will be removed from the probable case count and added to the cumulative case count.

In Northeast Louisiana, 90 new cases were reported while 8 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,559 cases and 129 deaths. On Thursday, Madison and Tensas parishes each rescinded two cases from the count, La Salle Parish rescinded three cases, and East Carroll Parish rescinded one case.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 5,559 cases, 129 deaths (32 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 1,101 cases, 31 deaths (8 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 937 cases, 40 deaths (7 new cases)

Union Parish – 852 cases, 39 deaths (7 new cases)

Madison Parish – 829 cases, 7 deaths (2 cases rescinded)

Richland Parish – 708 cases, 10 deaths (5 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 619 cases, 17 deaths (4 new cases)

Winn Parish – 556 cases, 16 deaths (1 new case)

East Carroll Parish – 529 cases, 3 deaths (1 case rescinded)

Jackson Parish – 496 cases, 21 deaths (11 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 456 cases, 10 deaths (6 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 392 cases, 5 deaths (3 cases rescinded)

Catahoula Parish – 383 cases, 6 deaths (2 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 317 cases, 9 deaths (1 new case)

Caldwell Parish – 285 cases, 3 death (3 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 151 cases, 1 death (2 cases rescinded)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: