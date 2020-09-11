Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 844 new cases, 41 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 844 new cases and 41 new deaths on Thursday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 156,174 and the total number of deaths to 5,032 for the state.

As of Friday, September 11, the LDH is still reporting 935 probable cases. As listed on the LDH website, probable cases include individuals with a positive test detecting SARS-CoV-2 antigens in a clinical specimen. Individuals initially identified as having a positive antigen test, who are later identified as having a positive confirmatory test will be removed from the probable case count and added to the cumulative case count.

In Northeast Louisiana, 68 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,782 cases and 137 deaths.

On Friday, two new deaths were reported in Ouachita and Jackson parishes. Franklin, Union, and Concordia parishes each reported one new death.

There were also some recessions reported in Friday’s update for Northeast Louisiana. Richland and La Salle parishes each reported two rescinded cases while East Carroll and Caldwell parishes each reported one rescinded case.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 5,782 cases, 137 deaths (27 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 1,135 cases, 34 deaths (1 new death)

Lincoln Parish – 1,008 cases, 43 deaths (12 new cases)

Union Parish – 898 cases, 41 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

Madison Parish – 848 cases, 8 deaths (1 new case)

Richland Parish – 728 cases, 10 deaths (2 cases rescinded)

Morehouse Parish – 685 cases, 19 deaths (13 new cases)

Winn Parish – 586 cases, 17 deaths (4 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 534 cases, 3 deaths (1 case rescinded)

Jackson Parish – 551 cases, 23 deaths (5 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Concordia Parish – 488 cases, 11 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)

La Salle Parish – 407 cases, 7 deaths (2 cases rescinded)

Catahoula Parish – 404 cases, 6 deaths (3 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 332 cases, 9 deaths (no change)

Caldwell Parish – 294 cases, 3 death (1 case rescinded)

Tensas Parish – 155 cases, 1 death (no change)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: