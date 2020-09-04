Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 828 new cases, 14 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 828 new cases and 14 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 151,473 and the total number of deaths to 4,858 for the state.
As of Friday, September 4, the LDH is also reporting 896 probable cases. As listed on the LDH website, probable cases include individuals with a positive test detecting SARS-CoV-2 antigens in a clinical specimen. Individuals initially identified as having a positive antigen test, who are later identified as having a positive confirmatory test will be removed from the probable case count and added to the cumulative case count.
In Northeast Louisiana, 90 new cases were reported while 1 death was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,579 cases and 130 deaths. On Friday, Richland Parish rescinded 1 death from the count, while Ouachita Parish added 1 death to the count.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 5,579 cases, 130 deaths (20 new cases, 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 1,105 cases, 31 deaths (4 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 941 cases, 40 deaths (4 new cases)
- Union Parish – 855 cases, 39 deaths (3 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 832 cases, 7 deaths (3 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 716 cases, 9 deaths (8 new cases, 1 death rescinded)
- Morehouse Parish – 625 cases, 17 deaths (6 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 573 cases, 16 deaths (17 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 530 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish – 513 cases, 21 deaths (17 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 458 cases, 10 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 395 cases, 5 deaths (3 new case)
- Catahoula Parish – 384 cases, 6 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 317 cases, 9 deaths (no change)
- Caldwell Parish – 286 cases, 3 death (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 151 cases, 1 death (no change)
