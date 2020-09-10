Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 499 new cases, 21 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 499 new cases and 21 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 155,419 and the total number of deaths to 4,991 for the state.

As of Wednesday, September 9, the LDH is also reporting 935 probable cases. As listed on the LDH website, probable cases include individuals with a positive test detecting SARS-CoV-2 antigens in a clinical specimen. Individuals initially identified as having a positive antigen test, who are later identified as having a positive confirmatory test will be removed from the probable case count and added to the cumulative case count.

In Northeast Louisiana, 47 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,755 cases and 135 deaths. The Louisiana Department of Health rescinded 1 case in Concordia Parish.

There were a total of 7 new deaths in Northeast Louisiana. 2 Deaths were reported in Ouachita and La Salle Parish. There were also 1 death each, reported in Franklin, Lincoln, and Union Parishes.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: