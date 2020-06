Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 393 new cases, 1 new death in Sunday update

BATON ROUGE, La. – (June 21, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 393 new cases and 1 new death on Sunday, June 21. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 49,778 and the total number of deaths to 2,993.

According to LDH, Sunday’s total case count reflects an additional increase of 870 cases and 20 deaths.

There were a total of 77 new cases under our coverage area with no new reported deaths.

According to the LDH website, there are currently 589 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, 69 of which are on ventilators.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: