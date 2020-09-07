Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 305 new cases, 12 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 305 new cases and 12 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 153,177 and the total number of deaths to 4,942 for the state.
As of Monday September 7, the LDH is also reporting 896 (These were last updated as of 09/02/2020) probable cases. As listed on the LDH website, probable cases include individuals with a positive test detecting SARS-CoV-2 antigens in a clinical specimen. Individuals initially identified as having a positive antigen test, who are later identified as having a positive confirmatory test will be removed from the probable case count and added to the cumulative case count.
In Northeast Louisiana, 74 new cases and 1 new deaths. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,669 cases and 133 deaths. On Monday, September 7, Lincoln Parish reported 1 new death.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 5,669 cases, 133 deaths (36 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,118 cases, 34 deaths (1 new case)
- Lincoln Parish – 971 cases, 42 deaths (16 new cases, 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 858 cases, 39 deaths (3 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 840 cases, 7 deaths (no change)
- Richland Parish – 717 cases, 10 deaths (LHD removed one case)
- Morehouse Parish – 634 cases, 17 deaths (3 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 578 cases, 17 deaths (no change)
- East Carroll Parish – 532 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish – 535 cases, 21 deaths (7 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 461 cases, 10 deaths (no change)
- La Salle Parish – 399 cases, 5 deaths (1 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 388 cases, 6 deaths (1 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 323 cases, 9 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 291 cases, 3 death (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 152 cases, 1 death (no change)
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Authorities: Deputy injured by fleeing motorcyclist in Baxter County
- The Summer of COVID-19 ends with health officials worried
- 12-year-old suspended in Colorado over toy gun seen in virtual class
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 305 new cases, 12 new deaths on Monday
- Remote towns evacuated as California wildfire grows