Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 305 new cases, 12 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 305 new cases and 12 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 153,177 and the total number of deaths to 4,942 for the state.

As of Monday September 7, the LDH is also reporting 896 (These were last updated as of 09/02/2020) probable cases. As listed on the LDH website, probable cases include individuals with a positive test detecting SARS-CoV-2 antigens in a clinical specimen. Individuals initially identified as having a positive antigen test, who are later identified as having a positive confirmatory test will be removed from the probable case count and added to the cumulative case count.

In Northeast Louisiana, 74 new cases and 1 new deaths. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,669 cases and 133 deaths. On Monday, September 7, Lincoln Parish reported 1 new death.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: