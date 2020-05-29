Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 26 new deaths as website faces technical issues with case numbers

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 29, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 26 new deaths, total of 2,661, on Friday, May 29, but due to technical issues, the case and testing data were not updated.

Once the technical issues have been resolved, the Louisiana Department of Health will update the case and testing data at the next noon update.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 2 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,166 cases and 41 deaths, an increase of 1 death since Thursday’s update. Jackson Parish also reported 1 new death in Friday’s update.

Also on Friday, the LDH reported 47 fewer hospitalizations, bringing the total to 714. The number of those hospitalized who are also using ventilators decreased to 90.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 1,166 cases, 41 deaths (1 new death)

Franklin Parish – 311 cases, 10 deaths (no change)

Union Parish – 306 cases, 17 deaths (no change)

Winn Parish – 153 cases, 2 deaths (no change)

Lincoln Parish – 144 cases, 14 deaths (no change)

Richland Parish – 125 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

Morehouse Parish – 121 cases, 5 deaths (no change)

East Carroll Parish – 118 cases (no change)

Catahoula Parish – 112 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

Jackson Parish – 100 cases, 13 deaths (1 new death)

Concordia Parish – 86 cases, 5 deaths (no change)

Madison Parish – 79 cases (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 56 cases (no change)

Caldwell Parish – 52 cases (no change)

La Salle Parish – 48 cases (no change)

Tensas Parish – 10 cases (no change)

