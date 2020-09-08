Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 250 new cases, 13 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 250 new cases and 13 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 153,433 and the total number of deaths to 4,955 for the state.
As of Tuesday, September 8, the LDH is also reporting 896 (These were last updated as of 09/02/2020) probable cases. As listed on the LDH website, probable cases include individuals with a positive test detecting SARS-CoV-2 antigens in a clinical specimen. Individuals initially identified as having a positive antigen test, who are later identified as having a positive confirmatory test will be removed from the probable case count and added to the cumulative case count.
In Northeast Louisiana, 23 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,668 cases and 133 deaths. The Louisiana Department of Health rescinded 1 case each in Ouachita and Franklin parishes, and 2 cases in Lincoln Parish. They also rescinded 1 death in Franklin Parish while adding 2 new deaths in Morehouse Parish on Tuesday.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 5,668 cases, 133 deaths (1 case rescinded)
- Franklin Parish – 1,117 cases, 33 deaths (1 case, 1 death rescinded)
- Lincoln Parish – 969 cases, 42 deaths (2 cases rescinded)
- Union Parish – 863 cases, 39 deaths (5 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 843 cases, 7 deaths (3 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 720 cases, 10 deaths (3 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 635 cases, 19 deaths (1 new case, 2 new deaths)
- Winn Parish – 578 cases, 17 deaths (no change)
- East Carroll Parish – 532 cases, 3 deaths (no change)
- Jackson Parish – 538 cases, 21 deaths (3 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 461 cases, 10 deaths (no change)
- La Salle Parish – 400 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish – 391 cases, 6 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 323 cases, 9 deaths (no change)
- Caldwell Parish – 293 cases, 3 death (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 154 cases, 1 death (2 new cases)
