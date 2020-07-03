Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 1,728 new cases, 23 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,728 new cases and 23 new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 63,289 and the total number of deaths to 3,170 on Friday, July 3.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 108 new cases and 3 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 2,591 cases and 80 deaths, an increase of 54 cases and 2 deaths since Thursday’s update.

1 case was rescinded in East Carroll Parish bringing the total cases down to 444 from 445 and there were 3 new deaths total, 2 in Ouachita Parish and 1 in Morehouse Parish.

According to the LDH website, there are currently 852 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is an increase of 12 hospitalizations since Thursday’s update. Of those who are hospitalized, 93 are on ventilators. This is an increase of 2 since Thursday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: