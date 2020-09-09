Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 1,511 new cases, 15 new deaths on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 1,511 new cases and 15 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 154,955 and the total number of deaths to 4,955 for the state.
This update reflects a backlog of 690 additional cases due to the three day weekend for Labor Day. These cases date back from 8/6 to 9/4.
As of Wednesday, September 9, the LDH is also reporting 935 probable cases. As listed on the LDH website, probable cases include individuals with a positive test detecting SARS-CoV-2 antigens in a clinical specimen. Individuals initially identified as having a positive antigen test, who are later identified as having a positive confirmatory test will be removed from the probable case count and added to the cumulative case count.
In Northeast Louisiana, 242 new cases and 1 new death was reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,741 cases and 133 deaths. The Louisiana Department of Health rescinded 1 case in Franklin Parish. They also announced 1 new death in Madison Parish.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 5,741 cases, 133 deaths (73 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,132 cases, 32 deaths (15 cases, 1 death rescinded)
- Lincoln Parish – 989 cases, 42 deaths (20 new cases)
- Union Parish – 891 cases, 39 deaths (28 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 846 cases, 8 deaths (3 new cases, 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 728 cases, 10 deaths (8 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 635 cases, 19 deaths (37 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 581 cases, 17 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 534 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 543 cases, 21 deaths (5 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 488 cases, 10 deaths (27 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 406 cases, 5 deaths (6 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 398 cases, 6 deaths (7 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 329 cases, 9 deaths (6 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 294 cases, 3 death (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 155 cases, 1 death (1 new case)
