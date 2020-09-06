Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 1,395 new cases, 72 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — This update is a reflection of 2 days worth of cases.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 1,395 new cases and 72 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 152,868 and the total number of deaths to 4,930 for the state.
As of Sunday September 6, the LDH is also reporting 896 probable cases. As listed on the LDH website, probable cases include individuals with a positive test detecting SARS-CoV-2 antigens in a clinical specimen. Individuals initially identified as having a positive antigen test, who are later identified as having a positive confirmatory test will be removed from the probable case count and added to the cumulative case count.
In Northeast Louisiana, 135 new cases and 9 new deaths. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,633 cases and 133 deaths. On Sunday, both Ouachita and Franklin Parishes announced 3 new deaths each. Lincoln Parish, Richland parish, and Winn Parish also announced 1 new death each.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 5,633 cases, 133 deaths (54 new cases, 3 new deaths)
- Franklin Parish – 1,117 cases, 34 deaths (12 new cases, 3 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 955 cases, 41 deaths (14 new cases, 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 855 cases, 39 deaths (no change)
- Madison Parish – 841 cases, 7 deaths (9 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 718 cases, 10 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 631 cases, 17 deaths (6 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 578 cases, 17 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish – 531 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish – 528 cases, 21 deaths (15 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 461 cases, 10 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 398 cases, 5 deaths (3 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 387 cases, 6 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 321 cases, 9 deaths (4 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 289 cases, 3 death (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 152 cases, 1 death (1 new case)
