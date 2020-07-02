Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 1,383 new cases, 17 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,383 new cases and 17 new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 61,561 and the total number of deaths to 3,147 on Thursday, July 2.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 115 new cases and 5 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 2,537 cases and 78 deaths, an increase of 63 cases and 3 deaths since Wednesday’s update.

According to the LDH website, there are currently 840 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is an increase of 41 hospitalizations since Wednesday’s update. Of those who are hospitalized, 91 are on ventilators. This is an increase of 7 since Wednesday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 2,537 cases, 78 deaths (63 new cases, 3 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 475 cases, 14 deaths (4 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 445 cases, 1 death (no change)

Union Parish – 437 cases, 24 deaths (4 new cases)

Madison Parish – 371 cases, 2 deaths (9 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 338 cases, 19 deaths (9 new cases, 1 new death)

Winn Parish – 247 cases, 5 deaths (3 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 242 cases, 9 deaths (3 new cases, 1 new death)

Jackson Parish – 216 cases, 16 deaths (3 new cases)

Richland Parish – 202 cases, 4 deaths (7 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 192 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 138 cases, 5 deaths (4 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 113 cases, 6 deaths (2 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 105 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

La Salle Parish – 99 cases, 0 deaths (2 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 26 cases, 0 deaths (no change)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: