Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 1,353 new cases, 33 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — This update is a reflection of 2 days worth of cases.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 1,353 new cases and 33 new deaths on Sunday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 157,455 and the total number of deaths to 5,032 for the state.
As of Sunday, September 13, the LDH is still reporting 935 probable cases. As listed on the LDH website, probable cases include individuals with a positive test detecting SARS-CoV-2 antigens in a clinical specimen. Individuals initially identified as having a positive antigen test, who are later identified as having a positive confirmatory test will be removed from the probable case count and added to the cumulative case count.
In Northeast Louisiana, 219 new cases and 6 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,782 cases and 137 deaths.
1 death was reported each, in Ouachita, Franklin, East Carroll, and Concordia Parishes while 2 deaths were reported in Catahoula Parish.
There were also some recessions reported in Sunday’s update for Northeast Louisiana. Richland and La Salle parishes each reported two rescinded cases while East Carroll and Caldwell parishes each reported one rescinded case.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 5,852 cases, 138 deaths (70 new cases, 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 1,145 cases, 35 deaths (10 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,043 cases, 43 deaths (35 new cases)
- Union Parish – 909 cases, 41 deaths (11 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 848 cases, 8 deaths (no change)
- Richland Parish – 732 cases, 10 deaths (4 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 698 cases, 19 deaths (13 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 588 cases, 17 deaths (6 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 539 cases, 4 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish – 584 cases, 23 deaths (33 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 496 cases, 12 deaths (8 new case, 1 new death)
- La Salle Parish – 412 cases, 7 deaths (5 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 419 cases, 8 deaths (15 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- West Carroll Parish – 332 cases, 9 deaths (no change)
- Caldwell Parish – 295 cases, 3 death (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 158 cases, 1 death (3 new cases)
