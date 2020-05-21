Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reporting 506 truly new cases in Thursday’s update, 21 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 21, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,188 new cases and 21 new deaths on Thursday, May 21, but only 506 of those cases are truly new. The other 682 cases are from labs that are reporting for the first time, with cases that stretch back as far as March 25.

Today’s update brings the total number of cases across the state to 36,504 with a total of 2,506 deaths.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 193 new cases and 3 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,032 cases and 34 deaths, an increase of 52 cases since Wednesday’s update. Also in Thursday’s update, Union Parish reported 2 new deaths while LaSalle Parish reported 1.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 1,032 cases, 34 deaths (52 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 287 cases, 9 deaths (13 new cases)

Union Parish – 287 cases, 16 deaths (42 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Lincoln Parish – 130 cases, 14 deaths (8 new cases)

Richland Parish – 113 cases, 2 deaths (5 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 112 cases, 3 deaths (6 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 108 cases, 5 deaths (14 new cases)

Winn Parish – 100 cases, 2 deaths (10 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 80 cases, 10 deaths (4 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 68 cases, 5 deaths (11 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 51 cases (1 new case)

East Carroll Parish – 51 cases (5 new cases)

LaSalle Parish – 45 cases, 1 death (5 new cases, 1 new death)

Madison Parish – 43 cases (10 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 21 cases (2 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 10 cases (5 new cases)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: