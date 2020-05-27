Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reporting 443 new cases, 21 new deaths in Wednesday update

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 27, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 443 new cases and 21 new deaths on Wednesday, May 27. Today’s update brings the total number of cases across the state to 38,497 with a total of 2,617 deaths.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 93 new cases and no new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,150 cases and 37 deaths, an increase of 25 cases since Tuesday’s update.

Also on Wednesday, the LDH reported 33 fewer hospitalizations, bringing the total to 798. The number of those hospitalized and using ventilators decreased by 3 to 100. In terms of testing, the state reported 6,429 more commercial tests and 192 State Lab tests, bringing their totals to 329,730 and 17,917 respectively.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 1,150 cases, 37 deaths (25 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 310 cases, 10 deaths (13 new cases)

Union Parish – 303 cases, 17 deaths (8 new cases)

Winn Parish – 150 cases, 2 deaths (5 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 142 cases, 14 deaths (4 new cases)

Richland Parish – 124 cases, 3 deaths (5 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 121 cases, 5 deaths (2 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 112 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

East Carroll Parish – 115 cases (4 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 100 cases, 11 deaths (4 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 86 cases, 5 deaths (12 new cases)

Madison Parish – 77 cases (7 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 52 cases (no change)

La Salle Parish – 48 cases (1 new case)

West Carroll Parish – 44 cases (3 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 10 cases (no change)

