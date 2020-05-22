Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reporting 421 new cases, 39 deaths in Friday update

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 22, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 421 new cases and 39 new deaths on Friday, May 22. Today’s update brings the total number of cases across the state to 36,925 with a total of 2,545 deaths.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 64 new cases and 3 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,041 cases and 35 deaths, an increase of 9 cases and 1 death since Thursday’s update. Both Franklin Parish and Jackson Parish also reported 1 new death each in Friday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 1,041 cases, 35 deaths (9 new cases, 1 new death)

Franklin Parish – 287 cases, 10 deaths (1 new death)

Union Parish – 287 cases, 16 deaths (no change)

Lincoln Parish – 133 cases, 14 deaths (3 new cases)

Richland Parish – 114 cases, 2 deaths (1 new case)

Catahoula Parish – 112 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

Morehouse Parish – 110 cases, 5 deaths (2 new cases)

Winn Parish – 112 cases, 2 deaths (12 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 82 cases, 11 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

Concordia Parish – 69 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)

East Carroll Parish – 62 cases (11 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 51 cases (no change)

Madison Parish – 54 cases (11 new cases)

LaSalle Parish – 45 cases, 0 deaths (The LDH is reporting zero deaths for LaSalle Parish as of Friday, May 22. This is a decrease of one from Thursday’s update.)

West Carroll Parish – 33 cases (12 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 10 cases (no change)

