Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reporting 305 new cases, 18 new deaths in Thursday update

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 28, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 305 new cases and 18 new deaths on Thursday, May 28. Today’s update brings the total number of cases across the state to 38,802 with a total of 2,635 deaths.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 43 new cases and 4 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,166 cases and 40 deaths, an increase of 16 cases and 3 deaths since Wednesday’s update. Jackson Parish also reported 1 new death in Thursday’s update.

Also on Thursday, the LDH reported 37 fewer hospitalizations, bringing the total to 761. The number of those hospitalized and using ventilators remained at 100. In terms of testing, the state reported 6,934 more commercial tests and 446 State Lab tests, bringing their totals to 336,664 and 18,363 respectively.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 1,166 cases, 40 deaths (16 new cases, 3 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 311 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case)

Union Parish – 306 cases, 17 deaths (3 new cases)

Winn Parish – 153 cases, 2 deaths (3 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 144 cases, 14 deaths (2 new cases)

Richland Parish – 125 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

Morehouse Parish – 121 cases, 5 deaths (no change)

East Carroll Parish – 118 cases (3 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 112 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

Jackson Parish – 100 cases, 12 deaths (1 new death)

Concordia Parish – 86 cases, 5 deaths (no change)

Madison Parish – 79 cases (2 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 56 cases (12 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 52 cases (no change)

La Salle Parish – 48 cases (no change)

Tensas Parish – 10 cases (no change)

