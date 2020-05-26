Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reporting 245 new cases, 11 new deaths in Tuesday update

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 26, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 245 new cases and 11 new deaths on Tuesday, May 26. Today’s update brings the total number of cases across the state to 38,054 with a total of 2,596 deaths.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 72 new cases and 1 new death reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,125 cases and 37 deaths, an increase of 23 cases and 1 death since Monday’s update.

Also on Tuesday, the LDH reported 16 fewer hospitalizations, bringing the total to 831. The number of those hospitalized and using ventilators increased by 1 to 103. In terms of testing, the state reported 9799 more commercial tests and 329 State Lab tests, bringing their totals to 323,301 and 17,725 respectively.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 1,125 cases, 37 deaths (23 new cases, 1 new death)

Franklin Parish – 297 cases, 10 deaths (3 new cases)

Union Parish – 295 cases, 17 deaths (4 new cases)

Winn Parish – 145 cases, 2 deaths (19 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 138 cases, 14 deaths (3 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 119 cases, 5 deaths (2 new cases)

Richland Parish – 119 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

Catahoula Parish – 112 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

East Carroll Parish – 111 cases (8 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 96 cases, 11 deaths (6 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 74 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)

Madison Parish – 70 cases (1 new case)

Caldwell Parish – 52 cases (no change)

La Salle Parish – 47 cases (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 41 cases (2 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 10 cases (no change)

