Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH provides update for 2 days worth of cases. State now reporting 91,706 total cases, 3,433 total deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state’s total number of cases at 91,706 and the total number of deaths at 3,433 over the past 2 days.

Today’s update is a reflection of 2 days worth of cases as the LDH as discontinued their weekly Saturday updates.

As this is a reflection of 2 days worth of cases, it’s impossible to accurately judge how many cases were considered “new” over the weekend so we will only be providing the total number of cases and deaths per parish.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 3,569 cases, 96 deaths

Franklin Parish – 628 cases, 14 deaths

Union Parish – 499 cases, 30 deaths

East Carroll Parish – 483 cases, 1 death

Lincoln Parish – 505 cases, 20 deaths

Madison Parish – 478 cases, 6 deaths

Richland Parish – 372 cases, 5 deaths

Morehouse Parish – 335 cases, 10 deaths

Winn Parish – 317 cases, 5 deaths

Jackson Parish – 276 cases, 18 deaths

Catahoula Parish – 222 cases, 3 deaths

West Carroll Parish – 198 cases, 5 deaths

Concordia Parish – 178 cases, 7 deaths

La Salle Parish – 144 cases, 1 death

Caldwell Parish – 142 cases, 1 death

Tensas Parish – 40 cases, 0 deaths

Again, this update is a reflection of 2 days worth of cases and deaths.

