Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH provides update for 2 days worth of cases. State now reporting 91,706 total cases, 3,433 total deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state’s total number of cases at 91,706 and the total number of deaths at 3,433 over the past 2 days.
Today’s update is a reflection of 2 days worth of cases as the LDH as discontinued their weekly Saturday updates.
As this is a reflection of 2 days worth of cases, it’s impossible to accurately judge how many cases were considered “new” over the weekend so we will only be providing the total number of cases and deaths per parish.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 3,569 cases, 96 deaths
- Franklin Parish – 628 cases, 14 deaths
- Union Parish – 499 cases, 30 deaths
- East Carroll Parish – 483 cases, 1 death
- Lincoln Parish – 505 cases, 20 deaths
- Madison Parish – 478 cases, 6 deaths
- Richland Parish – 372 cases, 5 deaths
- Morehouse Parish – 335 cases, 10 deaths
- Winn Parish – 317 cases, 5 deaths
- Jackson Parish – 276 cases, 18 deaths
- Catahoula Parish – 222 cases, 3 deaths
- West Carroll Parish – 198 cases, 5 deaths
- Concordia Parish – 178 cases, 7 deaths
- La Salle Parish – 144 cases, 1 death
- Caldwell Parish – 142 cases, 1 death
- Tensas Parish – 40 cases, 0 deaths
Again, this update is a reflection of 2 days worth of cases and deaths.
