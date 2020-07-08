Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards holds weekly COVID-19 update briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold his weekly COVID-19 update briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 PM.

As of noon Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,888 new cases and 20 new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 70,151 and the total number of deaths to 3,231 on Wednesday, July 8. The LDH also reported an increase of 3,308 presumed recoveries over the past week, bringing the total to 46,334.

