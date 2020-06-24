Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19 update briefing for June 24

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon to give an update on Louisiana’s response to the coronavirus.

In the briefing, Gov. Edwards announced that a proclamation, which will keep Louisiana in Phase Two of Reopening, will be signed released on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

As of Wednesday, Louisiana is reporting a total of 52,477 cases with a total of 3,039 deaths.

