BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon to give an update on Louisiana’s response to the coronavirus.
In the briefing, Gov. Edwards announced that a proclamation, which will keep Louisiana in Phase Two of Reopening, will be signed released on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
As of Wednesday, Louisiana is reporting a total of 52,477 cases with a total of 3,039 deaths.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Summer Workout Party: Wossman Wildcats
- Police reform bill fails in the Senate, Ohio Sen. Brown: “Not a serious proposal”
- Scott Joins ULM Basketball Coaching Staff
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19 update briefing for June 24
- Word artist pays tribute to the Tigers 2019 National Championship