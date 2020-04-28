Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards holds Tuesday COVID-19 update

Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about what it takes to try and restart the economy and addressing steps being taken to fight the Coronavirus along with the status of cases in the state during a news conference at the GOHSEP Friday April 24, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards held a briefing on Tuesday afternoon to give an update on Louisiana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A replay of the briefing will be posted shortly.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: