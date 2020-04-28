BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards held a briefing on Tuesday afternoon to give an update on Louisiana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A replay of the briefing will be posted shortly.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- United Way of NELA teams up with Community Partners to launch Ouachita Tornado Long-Term Recovery Group
- Baton Rouge Police Department hold procession for fallen officer
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards holds Tuesday COVID-19 update
- Trump to sign order keeping meat processing plants open
- WATCH: President Trump to speak Tuesday about supporting small businesses through Paycheck Protection Program